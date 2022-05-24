DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A 50-year-old Ohio man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Gary R. McCarty, 50, of Bryan, Ohio, was driving a Harley motorcycle south on County Road 9 in Defiance, Ohio at about 10:43 a.m. At about the same time, 68-year-old Kevin D. Van Gussel, of Kendallville, Indiana, was driving north on County Road 9.

Van Gussel attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway and turned in front of McCarty, according to the highway patrol.

This caused McCarty to strike Van Gussel’s truck, the highway patrol said.

McCarty died at the scene, according to a media release from the highway patrol. He was not wearing a helmet, the media release said. Van Gussel suffered minor injuries.

County Road 9 was closed four about two-and-a-half hours.