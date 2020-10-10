One dead, another injured in southern Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead, and a man seriously injured.

Police responded to the intersection of Paulding Road and Winter Street around 12:30 a.m. on a reference to someone being armed with guns. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the Cap-N-Cork parking lot at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and East Paulding Road.

Medics transported the man to a hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said as additional officers arrived, they were flagged to a home in the 1600 block of East Paudling Road. They were told to go inside a residence.

Inside, police found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. They hope to obtain more information from the man at the hospital.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the woman and cause of the death for the woman at a later time.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Fort Wayne Police at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.