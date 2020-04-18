One dead, another injured in Saturday morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that left a man dead. It happened near the intersection of Stellhorn and Maysville Roads.

Police responded to the crash around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived on scene and found a full-size passenger van that struck a tree.

Police say an adult woman was driving. Medics transported her to a hospital for minor injuries.

A man in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s preliminary investigation indicates the van was driving northbound on Maysville Road, when it left the roadway hitting the tree.

Investigators believe alcohol and excessive speed to be contributing factors in the crash.

The man’s identity will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.