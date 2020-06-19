One dead, another in serious condition after early morning shooting

An early morning shooting leaves one dead and one in serious condition.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An early morning shooting leaves one dead and another in serious condition.

It happened off the 2400 block of Werling Ave.

Police were called around 1:15 a.m. by a female who was hearing loud arguing. Prior to officers arrival shots were fired.

Police were met on the scene by the female claiming her son was potentially shot. Officers went into a bedroom to find the son. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

After being on scene, officers were told about a second victim. The second victim was located in a vehicle in the area of Anthony Blvd. and Pettit Ave. after someone transporting him called in.

Officials say it appears the victim left the scene to go to someone’s house to get a ride to the hospital.

The victim was transported to the hospital as non-life threatening but in serious condition.

This shooting is still under investigation.