One dead after motorcycle crash in Wabash

WABASH COUNTY., Ind. (WANE) — Police say a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle lead to one death in Wabash County Thursday.

Indiana State Police say a motorcycle crossed the center line of County Road 1050 North into the path of a 1999 Fort Ranger. The truck driver attempted to avoid the motorcycle by turning quickly into the ditch on the north side of the road, but the motorcycle continued into his path and was ejected from the motorcycle when the two collided.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, Zachary Smith of Claypool, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injures. Alcohol and drugs are not a suspected factor by investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.