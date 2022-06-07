FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one dead Tuesday night.

FWPD confirmed to WANE 15 a fatal crash happened on St. Joe Road in front of Arch Apartments. FWPD estimated northbound and southbound traffic along that section of St. Joe Road- between Shoaff Park and Shoaff Park River Road- will be closed for an hour or two while the scene is investigated.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of St. Joe Road on reports of a crash with a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The initial investigation found the motorcycle was southbound on St. Joe Road when a midsize SUV pulled out of Arch Apartments, attempting to turn north. Police determined the motorcycle appeared to be speeding, and crashed into the rear driver’s side of the SUV.

Police reported the bike rider landed in the roadway. Medics arrived on scene and provided medical attention, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the SUV did not report any injuries.

Police reported it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The Fatal Accident Team (FACT) and an air support unit were assisting FWPD in the investigation.