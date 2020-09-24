Adult, 3 children rescued from house fire in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An adult and three children are recovering after being rescued from a house fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Chancery Place, inside the Heather Ridge subdivision near Coventry Lane and Aboite Center Road, on a report of a structure fire at 4:48 a.m.

According to a release sent by the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the first arriving FWFD crews focused on searching for victims in the home. They found one adult and three children and got them out of the house.

Several Fort Wayne and Allen County Police units assisted with providing care to victims on the scene. Four Three Rivers Ambulance Authority units also provided patient care and transport.

A fire in the living room was then extinguished. The fire was declared under control around 5:10 a.m.

The home sustained moderate smoke and fire damage.

Police tape surrounded the home by mid-morning, and investigators were seen working at the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.