FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Some of northeast Indiana’s top culinary talent gathered at Union Street Market in Electric Works Tuesday to celebrate and showcase Indiana’s culinary landscape for a statewide event.

The Culinary Crossroads’ On the Road Dinner Series selected multiple chefs across six businesses in northeast Indiana to each create a portion of a four-course meal designed to highlight their talents:

– Marcus Daniel, executive chef at Joseph Decuis (Roanoke)

– Johnny Perez, owner and chef at Mercado (Fort Wayne)

– Jason Brown, co-owner of B + B Meat and Seafood Market (Fort Wayne) and One Ten Craft Meatery (Warsaw)

Local Apple Cart and Bragg-a-Lot Sweets and Drinks in Fort Wayne provided desserts for the meal.

The event also compensated the participating chefs, and the organization made a financial contribution to each chef’s cause of choice.