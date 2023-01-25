MyKayla Skinner was the 2020 Olympic vault silver medalist and an alternate for the for the 2016 Olympic team.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — USA Gymnastics Olympic Silver medalist MyKayla Skinner will be making an appearance at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She will be in Fort Wayne for her Never Give Up Invitational tour from Friday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Jan. 29. The invitational is a women’s gymnastics competition tour open to USA Gymnastics and the National Gym Association (NGA).

LR Productions, the host of the tour, connected with Visit Fort Wayne last year as they were looking to bring one of their invitationals to Fort Wayne. The Grand Wayne Convention Center partnered with Visit Fort Wayne to put on this event.

The 2023 Invitational is expecting to see 2,500 attendees over the 3-day period.

There will be no filming or photographing inside the competition area, but Skinner will be available to media for comment, and gymnasts may be available as long as on-site parent permission is obtained.

LR Productions plans to return to Fort Wayne on Feb. 2, 2024, with a VIP gymnast that has yet to be announced.