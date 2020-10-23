Old village and farmhouse for sale in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On a little part of land nestled in the countryside of Steuben County sits a house and a small village full of history and beauty.

The Old Mill Village is a wedding stable in Steuben County. Located just east of Fremont on CR 750 North the town is comprised of several antique buildings each unique in their own way. Just beyond the village sits an old farmhouse with just as much historic charm.

“We just fell in love with the place,” said Owner Issac Packnett.

Packnett and his wife are originally from Arizona. While on an anniversary trip to Indianapolis the couple went on a Sunday drive to look at the house and were so enamored with it they put an offer in before they left the property.

Since 2017 the Packnett’s have has shared their love of the property by hosting weddings. However, after three years the pair are hoping to move closer to family and are selling the farmhouse and the Old Mill Village.

History

The buildings that make up Old Mill Village weren’t always located in their current location at 6774 East 750 North.

Originally they were located in the town of Ray, Indiana. The small community straddles the border between Indiana and Michigan. According to Steuben County Historical Society’s historical tour guide, Ray was a lively town until 1929 when a fire destroyed a number of the buildings downtown. The town also saw a decline in the number of passenger trains running through the area.

The McNaughton family that founded the town decided to save a few of the structures by moving them in the 1990’s to the current site just a short distance south of Ray where they sit today.

Two buildings known as the Ray Mill were moved to the property along with the 1914

McNaughton-built brick post office and a 1926 farmhouse. The milking parlor and sheep barn were not part of the original property.

In 2017 the Packnett’s bought the property and transformed the property into a wedding venue.

The Farmhouse

Nestled on a little over two acres, the house is a traditional farmhouse complete with a wrap around porch and a view of the fields.

The home has nearly 5,000 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It features hardwood floors, 1920 Munich Studios stained glass from Chicago in the basement, and a secret room hidden under the stairs in the basement.

And it’s all for sale, for $399,900.

To learn more about the home click here.

The Old Mill Village

The village hosts wedding parties and provides guests a place to celebrate their union

In the basement of the old mill is a place for an indoor ceremony complete with an aisle and more antique stained glass windows. The former sheep barn is now a reception hall with antique glass surrounding the structure. The old milking parlor has been transformed into a bridal sweet and the former water mill is now a gamer’s paradise. And the former Ray post office is now a honey moon sweet.

To learn more about the Old Mill Village click here.

Hope for the future

“This place is a magical place,” Packnett said. “It’s got awesome people around. I would hope that the new owners look at that and take advantage of it as in this is a great place to call home.”

The farmhouse and the Old Mill Village can be purchased together or separately. More than 30 weddings are already booked for 2021.

To schedule a tour of the property, contact Tony Isa with the Re/Max Results at (260)-319-0633 or by email at tonyisa@remax.net

Is there an interesting property in northeast Indiana or northwest Ohio that makes you say, ‘What’s up with that place?’ Let us know about it! Send us an email at WANEDigitalContent@nexstar.tv.