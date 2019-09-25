Old school tech proves vital for Fort4Fitness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of Fort Wayne’s biggest events every year relies on old-school technology to keep it running: ham radios.

Fort4Fitness is one of the city’s biggest annual events with multiple race lengths posing a massive communication infrastructure challenge. The use of ham radios makes the whole event much simpler.

Organizers say the devices help with essential communications to protect runners and volunteers.

This includes leader positions, possible medical issues, traffic and safety issues or even a runner possibly missing a turn.

Fort4Fitness says these devices are even faster than cellphones.

We can communicate with the whole course with one call versus calling 12 different water stations speed is definitely a big factor. 10 different water stations, 30 different cheer groups out on the course, so it is a lot of bodies we’re managing out there. Zac Compton, Fort4Fitness Race Director

WANE15 is your exclusive TV home for Fort 4 Fitness coverage. We will be live Saturday morning at both the start and finish lines – bringing you many inspirational stories.