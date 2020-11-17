Old National Bank sponsors 6 free skate days for children at Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A $5,000 donation from Old National Bank is allowing for six free skate days for children under that age of 14 at the Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink.

“Old National Bank is happy to partner with the Headwaters Park Alliance to provide this free skating opportunity to many of our area children. The ice rink is a great family institution that has served over 400,000 children and families over the past 17 years. This is a tough time for everyone, and we wanted to offer our support to help the rink endure an 18th season of serving so many in this region,” said Sarah Strimmenos, Fort Wayne Market President of Old National Bank.

The $4 skating admission for children under 14 will be waived on the following 6 free skate days:

Dec. 1

Dec. 8

Jan. 5

Jan.19

Feb. 2

Feb. 9

Children may bring their own skates or skates are available to rent for $3 skate, the press release said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rink capacity will be limited to about 50 people or 50% of what is the normal capacity of the ice rink during busy days, the press release said. All skaters will be required to wear a mask or face covering on the ice and social distance as much as possible, on the rink and as they line up to the rink.

“Because of the 50% limit for the season, ice rink revenue is expected to drop substantially. This donation from Old National Bank will be very helpful in recouping much of the expense of providing free skating for many deserving children,” said Geoff Paddock, Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Alliance.

The rink will open to the public on Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. and run through Feb. 28, 2021.