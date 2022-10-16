FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Book lovers, you could move into an old library in New Haven.

Lofts are now available to rent at the former branch of the Allen County Public Library on 435 Ann St.

Harley Zielinski and Spencer Lulling, co-owners of Select Home Designs, bought the building and converted it into the newly named “Library Lofts.” The owners celebrated with a ribbon cutting Saturday.

“Harley and I toured it and saw all the potential with it, so, not only the history with it, but walking in was very impressive,” Lulling said. “Tall ceilings, large open windows, we figured it’d be perfect for lofts and that’s just kind of how the project kicked off.”

Half of the lofts were already taken by the time of the official opening, and the owners said tenants are starting to move in Sunday.

The New Haven Chamber of Commerce posted on Facebook an inside look at the space.

The newer library can be found at 648 Green St. in New Haven.