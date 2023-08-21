The former Roller Dome South is soon to be an antiques and collectibles mall.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A historical spot where customers can soon shop vintage and antique goods in Fort Wayne has named a potential opening date and a local owner.

What used to be Roller Dome South on Bluffton Road is being transformed into “The Rink”, a name that pays homage to the skating rink the building formerly housed. The Rink’s Facebook page posted an update Monday announcing the store hopes to open in October.

And Vintage Treasures Antique Mall has been named one of the owners. Similar to their store on Coliseum Boulevard, The Rink will host vendors from all over northeast Indiana.

It was announced in May that local businessman Alex Haggard acquired the 23,000-square-foot space with plans to celebrate its beloved history, starting with the name.