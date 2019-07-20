Old Fort Soap Company stops by Studio 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What started as a small operation at local farmers markets has grown into a full retail business for the Old Fort Soap Company. They make their products from scratch.

Old Fort Soap Company says they are the makers of real lye soap. They say making that type of soap takes years of blending, mixing, and creating to make a skin safe product.

They say what makes them different is they don’t simply “melt and pour” a soap base. What they do is chemistry.

The founders of Old Fort Soap Company started making soaps over 15 years ago because of skin issues they had. After using their formula, their skin issues cleared up within weeks.

Giving their product to friends and family, at farmers markets, eventually grew them into having a retail business.

Old Fort Soap Company offers more than just soap. You can purchase laundry detergent, bath bombs, lip balm, and more.

