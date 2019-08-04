Old Fort on Vandalism: ‘Golly we got tagged’

Volunteers at the Old Fort off Spy Run Avenue in Fort Wayne had to work a little extra on Saturday to clean up vandalism left there the day before. Someone painted the words “No pride native genocide” on the outer walls. The staff reaction was simple.

“Golly we got tagged,” Old Fort volunteer and board member Tom Grant said about his initial reaction.

Grant said the staff does not plan to pursue legal action against whoever vandalized the Fort.

“We hold no malice,” Grant said. “This is just something that happened. Our biggest loss is we’re having to spend volunteer capital that could have been used in a positive manner to correct the situation.”

In fact Grant said the plan going forward is simple.

“There was an incident,” Grant said. “We’re going to correct it, and we’re going to go on.”

Some volunteers, like reenactor Bob Jones said seeing the vandalism was disappointing.

“Well, it’s just a sinking feeling that someone would project their feelings or their sympathies onto the fort,” Jones said. “There’s the quote. ‘It’s better to light the candle than to curse the darkness.’ So, you can make of that what you will and how I see this, but I would invite those that did this or those who have similar feelings to investigate the opportunities to invest in Fort Wayne, to give back to the community in volunteer activity. We’re all volunteers and compare that to the experience they have doing something like this.”

Volunteers got the vandalism cleaned up by about 11:00 Saturday morning and operated all day Saturday like it was a normal day.