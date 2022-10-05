FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The once-popular neighborhood Dairy Queen along Parnell Avenue near Northside Park was brought down Wednesday morning.

An excavator leveled the structure at 2902 Parnell Ave. It had stood since 1950, WANE 15 learned.

The Dairy Queen closed after the 2018 season.

So what’s the plan for the land? The owner of the nearby Shady Nook purchased the property, and plans to transform it into a new gathering place for the community.

Michelle Schmidt plans to lay a parking lot and have food trucks and music at the site in the future.