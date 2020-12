Although we're almost midway through December, experts say there's still time to prepare your house for the winter weather, which could help homeowners save potentially thousands of dollars in the long run.

"It's definitely never too late, especially in somewhere like the Fort Wayne area where I think the colder days are still ahead of us," Gregg Hicks, the Vice President of home improvement company Modernize.com. "So tackle some or ideally all of these projects and you really start saving money on your heating bill and reduce the rest of your reduce the risk of damage to your home."