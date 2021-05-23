Old Crown Brass Band and guests hold benefit concert for veteran group

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Old Crown Brass Band, with special guests the Fort Wayne Bagpipes and Drums, held a concert to benefit veteran group Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana at the Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater on Sunday afternoon.

Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana is a group that flies out local veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that were built in their honor, according to Dennis Covert, president of the group.

“This is how our organization functions, functional entirely 100% of donations,” said Covert, “And when we have organizations like the Brass Band, they come together and raise money for us. It’s a big help for us. This is how we survive.”

Covert said the last flight the group did was in October of 2019 due to the pandemic.

Bryan Warfield, one of the conductors of the Old Crown Brass Band, said, “It’s an honor and a privilege to put on an event like this, and we are very grateful to Sweetwater and the Honor Flight and the Pipers for all of us to collaborate and bring an opportunity for live music.”

The groups invited the Fort Wayne community to enjoy the concert, and dozens of residents showed. Donations were accepted.