Oklahoma couple arrested on drug charges in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police arrested an Oklahoma couple Friday evening after a Trooper turned a routine traffic stop for excessive speed into an interdiction of drugs and impaired driving.

Yesterday evening around 6:30pm, Trooper Anthony Repass was patrolling on I-69 near the 284 mile marker in Huntington County, when he observed a white 2006 KIA SUV traveling at a speed of 96mph. Repass was able to get the Oklahoma plated vehicle stopped without incident, and a subsequent conversation with the driver ensued.

The driver identified herself as 40-year-old Megan McCauley of Dewey, Oklahoma. Passengers in the vehicle were identified as 46-year-old Matthew McCauley (her husband), 20-year-old daughter Keeley Moon McCauley and a 6-year-old son, all being residents of Dewey, Oklahoma.

McCauley told Repass that she was driving her family from Oklahoma to Ohio for a family funeral service. During this conversation Repass immediately recognized that the driver’s speech patterns and physical behaviors were indicative of a possible impaired driving situation; he also observed the driver trying to conceal items which he recognized as commonly associated with Meth users.

Further conversation with McCauley revealed that she had been smoking Meth throughout the course of their road trip, stating that she had taken several “hits” to help her stay awake while driving! She also produced the meth pipe she had been using to smoke the Meth, which was concealed in her bra.

Trooper Adam Carroll arrived on scene to assist Repass, and a search of McCauley’s vehicle was conducted. This search revealed numerous items illegal contraband, to included controlled substance, intravenous drug paraphernalia (syringe), Marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Both Megan McCauley and Matthew McCauley were taken into custody by the Troopers, transported to the Huntington County Jail, and incarcerated on various felony and misdemeanor charges. Keeley McCauley was found to be the only unimpaired adult in the vehicle, and therefore was released from the scene with her younger brother to continue on to Ohio.

Megan McCauley, 40, Dewey, Oklahoma

Megan McCauley faces several felony charges including Possession of a Syringe, OWI on a Controlled Substance with a Minor in the Vehicle and Neglect of a Dependent.

Matthew McCauley, 46, Dewey, Oklahoma

Matthew McCauley also faces several charges including Possession of Cocaine, a level 6 felony.