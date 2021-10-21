Ohio unveils new license plate design

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Registrar Charles Norman unveiled Ohio’s next generation of standard license plates Thursday.

The Ohio BMV designed the new “Sunrise in Ohio” license plate with input from Governor and First Lady DeWine, who took inspiration from the Great Seal of Ohio, the state’s diverse landscapes, Ohio’s past and present innovations, and the state’s bold, bright future.

The new plate will be available to drivers online at bmv.ohio.gov and at all local deputy registrar locations beginning on Dec. 29, 2021.

Over the past 20 years, four new standard license plate designs have been introduced, including the “Bicentennial” plate in 2001, the “Sunburst” plate in 2003, the “Beautiful Ohio” plate in 2009, and the “Ohio Pride” plate in 2013.

“We wanted Ohio’s new license plate to reflect the heart and soul of our state and to encapsulate where we’ve been, who we are, and where we’re going,” said Governor DeWine. “The imagery on our new license plate symbolizes what makes Ohio beautiful, unique, and extraordinary.”

“Growing up and living in Ohio throughout our entire lives, Mike and I love the Ohio story,” said Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine. “With the new license plate, we wanted to feature Ohio’s beauty, talent, and rich history, while emphasizing with each new sunrise in Ohio, comes a new day and opportunity forward for an even brighter future.”