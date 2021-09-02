Ohio restaurant owner receives special ‘thank you’ for donating meals to veterans

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio restaurant donates meals to veterans every year, and as a thank you, an area American Legion chapter gave him a gift.

On Thursday, Tom Gibson, owner of Gibson’s BBQ in Convoy, was at the Van Wert County Fair feeding those who have fought for our country. The American Legion in Decatur, Indiana presented Gibson with a framed flag for all he does.

“It was quite the honor, quite the honor. And they tell me to be humble about it, but it’s not about me. Today is about the veterans and the people serving in our military currently,” Gibson said.

Gibson started donating meals four years ago at the fair.