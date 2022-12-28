Champaign Police continue to investigate after one is wounded.

BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Bryan, Ohio are asking for assistance in learning the whereabouts of a local man who has been missing for over a month.

According to a Facebook post from the Bryan Police Department, 22-year-old Noah Johnson was last seen Nov. 18.

A Facebook page dedicated to finding Johnson said his last known location was at Harrison Lake State Park in Fayette, Ohio.

Johnson’s family is also offering a $3,000 reward for a single person who offers information leading to the discovery of his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should contact Sgt. Jeremy Viers at 419-633-6050.