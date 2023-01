LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Bryan, Ohio died Saturday morning after the semitrailer he was driving crashed in a ditch off US 24.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol determined just before 11 a.m., the semi went off the side of the highway into a ditch and hit a speed limit sign. It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Officers identified the driver as 50-year-old Kenneth F. Risner. He was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.