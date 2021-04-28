Ohio motorcyclist dead after fleeing police, crashing into another motorcycle carrying 10-year-old

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio man is dead after he flees police on a motorcycle and crashes into another motorcycle carrying a 10-year-old passenger Tuesday evening.

At approximately 9:09 p.m., a Shawnee Township Police Officer reports attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling north on S.R. 501 for a traffic violation. The Honda motorcycle, driven by Andrew L. Hunnaman, 32, of Lima, did not stop and sped off at a high rate of speed.

A Harley Davidson FLT, driven by Vincent W. McKercher, 41, of Lima, was traveling north on S.R. 501. While in the process of making a right turn onto Fort Amanda Road, the Honda motorcycle hit by the Harley Davidson motorcycle, the press release said.

Officers report that the Honda went off the right side of the roadway and came to final rest north of the intersection. The Harley Davidson came to final rest within the intersection.

Hunnaman was pronounced dead on scene by Allen County Coroner Heather Lee. He was transported by the Coroner’s Office to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center Morgue. It is unknown if he was wearing a properly adjusted helmet when the crash occurred.

McKercher, was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center for serious injuries. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A passenger on the Harley Davidson, Joshua K. Lee, 10, of Cridersville, was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center for serious injuries. He was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The intersection was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation, the press release said.

Alcohol or drug use are unknown at this time, officers report. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind all motorists to be extra cautious of motorcycle traffic, and strongly encourages the use of a properly adjusted helmet for motorcycle riders and passengers.

Assisting troopers on scene was the Shawnee Township Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, Shawnee Township Fire and EMS, Big Daddy’s and Army’s Towing Services.