CELINA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what led to a Tuesday night fire that killed a woman in Celina.

According to a release from the Montezuma Fire Department, firefighters responded to a lot in the 8500 block of State Route 219 just before 9 p.m. As described in the release, a 10’ by 20’ structure was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived, and the roof had collapsed.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters realized there was someone inside who didn’t make it out alive. The release named the victim as 65-year-old Vickie J. Schumm.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office took over the investigation, which is ongoing.