Ohio man killed in crash after losing control of vehicle and striking tree

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH (WANE) – A man died after losing control of his vehicle and went off the side of the road while traveling on State Road 2 near the intersection of Farmer Mark Road Thursday morning.

Tyler L. McIntosh, 20, of Montpelier, Ohio, was driving southwest on State Route 2 when he went off the right side of the roadway, lost control of his vehicle, and then went off the left side of the roadway, overturning and striking a tree.

Police said that McIntosh succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. He was reportedly wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive impaired or distracted.

This crash remains under investigation.