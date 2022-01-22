Ohio man facing charges for 8th DUI

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man who has been convicted seven times before for drunken driving was arrested Thursday for the same reason.

At 11:06 p.m., troopers from the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped driver Gilberto Martinez, 62, of Defiance for speeding and not using a turn signal on State Route 111 near Dotterer Street in Defiance.

During the traffic stop, troopers determined Martinez was impaired and then arrested him. He was charged with operating a vehicle impaired (OVI), speeding, turn signal violation, and not wearing a seatbelt.

Martinez has had seven previous OVI convictions in his lifetime, with the most recent two being within the last five years.

He is scheduled to appear in the Defiance Municipal Court on Monday at 10 a.m.