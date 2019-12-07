Ohio man dies in single vehicle crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — An Ohio man has died after being involved in a single vehicle crash early on Saturday morning.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, 39 year old Travis Fullenkamp, of rural Fort Recovery, died in the crash that happened shortly before 5 a.m.

In an email, Sheriff Jeff Grey said Fullenkamp was driving his 2006 Toyota Tundra north bound on Erastus Durbin Road south of State Route 119 and went off the west side of the roadway and rolled.

The driver of the truck was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is still under investigation.