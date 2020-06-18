Ohio man dies in Adams County County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Rockford, Ohio man was declared dead at the scene of a Thursday morning single vehicle crash in Adams County according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash took place just before 6:00 a.m. at CR 100 East and CR 400 North. The vehicle, driven by Kevin J. McDonald was headed north on CR 100 East when for unknown reasons he drove off the road and hit multiple trees.

McDonald was not wearing a seat belt according to police and the impact of the crash caused him to be ejected from the vehicle. The crash is still under investigation.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Decatur Police Department, the Decatur Fire Department and Adams County Emergency Medical Services.