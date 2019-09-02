Ohio man dies after found pinned by tractor

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) — A man died after being found pinned underneath a tractor in Ohio.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported that his office received a 911 call around 10:15 a.m. on Labor Day.

According to the sheriff’s office, Douglas Randall, 57, of Celina was operating a Ford 8N tractor alone in a wooded area beside his home. The office says it appears that he was trying to move a large log from the area when the tractor overturned and landed on him.

Randall was found pinned under the tractor and taken to a local hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.