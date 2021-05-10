Ohio man dies after being found unresponsive in a vehicle in high water

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 60-year-old Ohio man was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle in high water on Monday morning.

At about 5:43 a.m., crews with the Berne Fire Department report investigating a vehicle in high water on the east side of C.R. 200 E about three quarters of a mile north of S.R. 218.

Crews report finding a lone white man, later identified as George A. Bodine, 60, from Cridersville, Ohio, unresponsive in the driver seat of the vehicle. Additional First Responders from the Berne Fire Department, Adams County EMS and Deputies from Adams County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The man was transported to the Adams Memorial Hospital where he died at 6:55 a.m.

This matter is still under investigation by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.