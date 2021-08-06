Ohio man airlifted to hospital after being pulled from burning home

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio man is hospitalized in Indianapolis after he was pulled from his burning home by officers Thursday evening.

Just before 11 p.m., the Defiance County 911 Center sent crews to a home at 317 S. Main St after receiving a phone call reporting a structure fire with visible flames.

Two Hicksville Police Officers arrived at the home and found the homeowner, Jeffrey Pepple, 63, on the floor inside the home. The officers pulled him to safety before he was taken to a Hicksville hospital. The department said he was later airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with burns. His condition is unknown at this time.

The department said the two officers who rescued Pepple were treated at a Hicksville hospital for smoke inhalation and have been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

