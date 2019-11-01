Ohio husband, wife dead after crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Mercer County Sheriff says an elderly couple was killed as a result of a crash Friday.

Around noon, Sheriff Jeff Grey says a 2014 Jeep was traveling westbound on State Route 707 when it failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of State Route 49. The Jeep continued into the path of a 2001 Chevrolet 3500 truck that was traveling southbound on SR 49 where it was struck.

The Mercer County Coroner Timothy Heinrichs pronounced both the driver and passenger dead at the scene. Malcolm Hughes, 67, and his wife Judy, 65, were both from Springfield, Ohio.

The driver of the truck, William Hamrick of Wilshire, Ohio, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.