CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that Johnathan Miller, from Bryan, was driving a 2014 Cadillac ATC going east on U.S. 6 when he rear-ended a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Joshua Seip of Defiance. Because he was speeding, the patrol said Miller’s car continued forward and hit an oncoming 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Shanea Herman of Edgerton.

In the release, the patrol said Miller was seriously injured and flown to a nearby hospital. Passengers in Seip’s car were also taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Passengers in Herman’s car were treated for their minor injuries at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.