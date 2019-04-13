Ohio farmers hit the road to bring supplies to flooded Nebraska farms Video Video

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) - Farmers from Van Wert and Paulding counties hit the road Friday morning to help farmers devasted by flooding in Nebraska

A group of over 30 people are delivering 18 trucks full of farming supplies to the town of Verdigre, Nebraska. Severe flooding last month destroyed many farm communities througout the midwest including Verdigre.

Tony Miller from Paulding County and some of his friends wanted to help and started a Facebook page. Donations began pouring in form all over, including Churubusco and Bowling Green. Within a week, they collected hay bails, fencing supplies, livestock feed, seed and other essential farming goods.

"Help just started outpouring from all kinds of different places around us and that's how it started we just had full intentions of bringing a few loads out to help in any way we can and it just kind of grew from there." said Miller.

Volunteers loaded the trucks and left from Van Wert Friday and hope to arrive in Nebraska by Saturday morning. Miller says the donations will be taken to a drop off location where another group will distribute them to farms in the area.

You can follow along with their journey on their Facebook page, Van Wert to Nebraska #farmershelpingfarmers.