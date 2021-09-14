Ohio driver killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Ohio man was killed when his truck rear-ended a semi on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County Monday.

Police and medics were called just after 5 p.m. to the I-80 toll road near the 125.7 mile marker, four miles east of the S.R. 9 interchange, on a report of a crash involving two commercial vehicles. There, a Mack truck and a Kenworth semi tractor-trailer collided.

(Indiana State Police)

According to an Indiana State Police report, Herbert Meade, 67, of Olmstead Township, Ohio, was headed east in the left lane of I-80 in a 2020 Mack truck when he failed to slow for stopped traffic and rear ended a 2018 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer driven by Michael D. Ashley, 57, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

State police said the travel lanes were restricted down to the left lane due to road construction, and Meade was following too closely before the crash.

Meade’s truck sustained heavy damage to the driver’s side of the cab area, and Meade was trapped inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashley was not hurt.