WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Officers are investigating a Monday morning crash on County Road 21 that sent one woman to the hospital, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release.

33-year-old Kristen S. Clark from Archbold was driving on CR 21 N around 7:35 a.m. when police said she lost control of her Chevrolet Malibu on a curve near CR J. That’s when the car went off the road and hit a tree.

Clark was initially taken to a nearby hospital, but was then flown to a hospital in Toledo for serious injuries, police said in the release.

Police noted drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.