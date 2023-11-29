ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Ohio-based consultants met with state and local environmental and engineering officials Wednesday at Project Zodiac, a 728-acre future data center campus in Allen County.

The campus at Tillman, Adams Center and Paulding roads only lacks final approval from the Allen County Commissioners and that is expected Friday at the commissioners’ weekly legislative meeting. Once a remonstrance period- the time frame in which opponents can speak out- is over, the property will be city property, officials said.

WANE 15 learned the officials were at the site Wednesday and paid a visit to find out who the mystery Fortune 100 company is. Two consultants from Ohio who spoke to WANE 15 would not reveal their client, but did stop their vehicle to respond.

“We’re just here doing some work,” the driver said. When asked why they were from Ohio looking at wetlands on this Indiana site, the driver answered they were consultants.

His passenger said they were from “EMH&T,” the project’s engineer and surveyor according to plan documents. EMH&T is the same company that provided planning and design on a Google data center based in New Albany, Ohio, as well as a Facebook data center nearby.

The facility will need a waiver allowing buildings up to 75 feet tall, nearly double the current 40-foot limit currently imposed. EMH&T officials shared at a plan meeting that the project will need a lot of water.

EMH&T consultants meet with local and state officials at Project Zodiac Wednesday

Allen County chief hydrologist Larry Weber (l) and Jay Freimuth, chief project manager

Adams Ditch

EMH&T consultants

Larry Weber, chief hydrologist and Jay Freimuth, project manager, for the Allen County Surveyor’s office, attended the 11 a.m. meeting along with officials from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

The group met in a farmer’s field near Tillman Road. Their vehicles were parked next to the Adams Ditch, a concern of the surveyor’s office. The Adams Ditch is in the southern portion of the project site which covers more than 800 acres.

But Weber and Freimuth said the consultants told them initial construction would be concentrated on the northern portion of the site and the Adams Ditch is primarily in the southern portion. The consultants told Weber and Freimuth construction will be a two to five-year project.

“There was no information disclosed on who the client is,” Freimuth said after the meeting off Tillman Road. “We’re just simply out here investigating any concerns they may have with the regulated drain which is under our jurisdiction – the Adams Ditch back here.”

There has been talk the Adams Ditch would be rerouted. The Adams Ditch is one of more than 1,000 open or tiled drains regulated through the county’s drainage board and overseen by the county surveyor. There are hundreds more natural drains that exist and are left to the state to maintain.

The Adams Ditch is responsible for draining 892 acres of land and the ditch’s final destination is the Maumee River.

In the case of the Adams Ditch, it could mean trouble downstream if design standards aren’t met, Allen County Surveyor Mike Fruchey said in a Nov. 9 public hearing. Another drain, the Marhenke drain, originates in the northern portion and the surveyor will leave the project’s owner to take care of that drain since its impact will only affect the site, Fruchey added.

The ditches were purposely dug more than 100 years ago and drain hundreds of acres in the area and must be inspected. In order for Fruchey and his crews to inspect them, the surveyor’s office has to have access. In this case, the mystery owner will have to build appropriately and allow inspections, Fruchey said.

At the Nov. 9 plan commission meeting, Fruchey made it clear that the two important ditches on the property are not to be ignored and, in the case of the Adams Ditch, not buried underground.

Here’s what the Allen County Surveyor’s office has to say about both the drains located on the site for Project Zodiac:

The Marhenke and Adams are both open drains. The Marhenke drain begins in the northern part of the Project Zodiac site, crosses the railroad tracks, and meanders approximately 9,460 ft. before connecting into the Upper Trier drain. The Adams drain begins approximately 4,000 ft. south of the Project Zodiac site and collects stormwater runoff from the farm fields and properties. It crosses through the southern half of the Project Zodiac site, crosses the railroad tracks, and then travels north to outlet into the Bender No. 2 drain for a total length of 15,400 ft. The Marhenke drain was established in 1908 and the Adams drain was established in 1889.

Both drains have a statutory easement, established by Indiana Drainage Law, that allows for the cleaning and maintenance of the drain. This width is 75 ft from the top of each ditch bank plus the actual width of the ditch. Any encroachments into drain easements requires approval through the Allen County Drainage Board.

The developer for Project Zodiac will be required to submit plans and calculations to verify that they meet established design standards to avoid the possibility of flooding issues. The Surveyor’s office reviews the plans and calculations and will correspond with the developer on concerns and/or changes that are needed to prevent any negative impacts upstream or downstream on the drains. For the Adams Drain, it has been recommended to keep this as an open drain and not a piped (underground) system.

A data center campus is normally a multi-building facility that houses IT infrastructure for building, running and delivering applications and services, and for storing and managing data associated with those applications and services. Google, Facebook and Amazon are three of several major companies that use data centers.