Ohio-based Hot Head Burritos looking to expand to Fort Wayne

A billboard for Hot Head Burritos along W. Jefferson Blvd. is one of 10 in northern Indiana looking for a franchisee.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Ohio-based Mexican food chain with locations across the country has started the search for a Fort Wayne franchisee.

A spokesperson for Hot Head Burritos confirmed to WANE 15 that the company has launched a billboard campaign in an effort to expand into Indiana, north of Indianapolis.

Hot Head offers burritos, bowls and tacos, among other things. While there are more than 60 Hot Head locations in Ohio, there are just four in Indiana, with three others planned.

A billboard along W. Jefferson Blvd., is one of 10 the company has bought as a part of their search for a franchisee. Those who may be interested in opening a Hot Head location are asked to fill out an online form. The company would then help the franchisee nail down an ideal location.