Ohio AG asks for public’s help to ID man found in Maumee River

The Maumee River from the S.R. 127 Bridge west of Defiance, Ohio, is shown. (Google Maps)

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities in Ohio have asked for the public’s help to identify a man found in the Maumee River in Defiance County in May.

On Thursday, Attorney General Dave Yost and Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel released a public bulletin seeking information about the man, found near the Cecil Road Bridge in Paulding County. The body was eventually pulled from the water near the S.R. 127 Bridge, west of Defiance.

The body was in “stages of decompensation,” police said at the time.

A public bulletin from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office asks for the public’s help to identify a man found in the Maumee River on May 24, 2019.

The man is believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age, about 5’4” to 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 153 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder with the word “Gemini,” and colored stars. A second tattoo with the word “Music” is on the right side of his ribs.

“If you think you have information related to this case, please call law enforcement – your piece of information may solve the puzzle of identifying this man,” Yost said. “His loved ones deserve answers.”

John Doe has been entered in the Attorney’s General’s Unidentified Remains database.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in order to bring closure for his family,” Engel said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Defiance County Sheriff’s Detective Vandemark at (410) 784-1155 or the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).