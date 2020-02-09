Oh baby! WMEE Baby Fair & Family Expo returns for 33rd year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 97.3 WMEE Baby Fair & Family Expo was back for the 33rd year at Memorial Coliseum Saturday.

Families gathered for a day full of activities and vendors with products and services for them. They could get free portraits, create crafts with Home Depot on-site and children enjoyed the gigantic Kid’s Kingdom.

A diaper dash was also held for babies competing for the title of fastest crawler in the Fort.

Visitors could win cash and prizes all day long and enjoy live entertainment.