Officials working to correct absentee ballot error

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Officials are working to correct an absentee ballot envelop error.

WANE 15 received a report of ballot return envelopes marked for the primary election instead of the general election.

County officials say the mistake was caught and all envelops incorrectly marked have been thrown out.

If an incorrect ballot envelop has been mailed back, the ballot will be counted.

Steuben County Clerk of Courts Tangi Manahan says the most important thing is to make sure your documents are signed.