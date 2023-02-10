COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School on Friday, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools.

According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other students handle the weapon, and took it back home at the end of the day.

The letter said the incident was reported to authorities as soon as administration heard of it. “Appropriate action will be taken by both school officials and law enforcement,” the letter said.

McDermott said the district plans to work with School Resource Officers and safety experts to put additional measures in place and prevent similar situations from happening in the future.

A first letter, from the principal at Columbia City, was sent to parents with students at the high school. McDermott then sent this letter to all WCCS families.