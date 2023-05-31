HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – Officials are investigating an early morning fire at a warehouse in Huntertown.

The flames damaged a warehouse on West Shoaff Road, near the intersection with Lima Road, according to the Huntertown fire chief.

The fire chief confirmed to WANE 15 crews were called to the scene around 4:25 a.m. on reports of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they saw fire and smoke coming from the front of the warehouse.

One firefighter was hurt, and was cleared after being checked by medics at the scene. No other injuries were reported, according to the fire chief.

The fire is still under investigation.