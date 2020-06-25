Officials, inmates reeling as Allen County sheriff abruptly terminates work release program

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department work release program is ending.

WANE 15 has learned that the county’s work release program, which allows low-risk inmates to hold jobs in the community while spending off-hours in confinement or on time-limited periods at their home, will end Aug. 1. The program is run out of the Byron Health Center campus at Lima and Carroll roads.

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, who oversees the program, told WANE 15 he was ending it after Allen County Council, specifically Councilman Kyle Kerley, asked him to vacate the Byron Health Center by Oct. 1 because it was being demolished and the property sold off. Council President Joel Benz said that plan was discussed, but there were no definite plans to do that.

In May, the Allen County Council voted to start a new Title 35 work release program different from the current program run by the sheriff’s department. The Title 35 program will be run by Allen County Community Corrections and has plans to start its program in August at a new building along Venture Lane, off Cook Road.

That program has been funded, but the current Title 11 program is also funded through 2020, so officials can determine which work release program makes the most sense for the county. The programs have varying requirements.

Rather than eventually relinquish control of the work release program, it appears Gladieux chose to simply end it now.

Eighteen inmates are currently enrolled in the county’s work release program (considerably down from the 100 that Gladieux reported to county council in May). Inmates will have to go before a judge to transfer to the new program when it begins or return to the Allen County Jail to serve out their sentence.

With eventual plans for the building being torn down and the lack of participants, Gladieux told WANE 15 he felt it best to end the work release program.

The sheriff said he was working with the county attorney to held inmates transfer programs without having to hire attorneys.

WANE 15 first learned of the work release program’s shut down from the inmates, who reached out after being told by officials that the program was abruptly ending in August. According to inmates, notices have been placed around the Byron Health Center, informing inmates of the new work release program on Venture Lane.

They also received a copy of the notice and were told by officials last week the program was ending. The notice says that if participants of the work release program would like to switch to the new program starting Aug. 1 that inmates should hire an attorney or file modifications in order for them to transfer.

“It was just short notice,” an inmate said. “I feel as if he (the sheriff) should have helped us go to the new program or at least put us on house arrest. It was out of our control. No one is communicating with us.”

Inmates spoke with WANE 15 anonymously, fearing they’d be put back into jail or unable to join another work release program.

“We are not hard criminals,” one inmate said. “We have made some mistakes so instead of doing our time in the county (jail) we want to do it in work release.”

Another inmate added: “To me, it means I can’t support my family. Everybody instead came from nothing, we started from nothing and we are working our way up. They will lose everything if they go back to the county (jail).”