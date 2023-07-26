ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — County commissioners are attempting to merge Lake Township’s fire department with Aboite’s Fire Department to form the West Central Fire District.

Wednesday evening, a meeting was held discussing the financing, design, and construction of the proposal. Officials presented the station to be housed at 10629 Bass Road, however, many residents had concerns about the location.

“In the meeting tonight they basically said more we are worried about this small area. Well, if that was their mom, their grandma lived in one of those places, they might have a different response,” Lake Township resident Tim Knitter said.

Concerns were centered around response times for those who are north of U.S. 30.

Many others brought up how the construction on Bass Road and railroad crossings could affect the ability to get in and out of the proposed station.

The West Central Allen County Fire District Board of Trustees were scheduled to vote Thursday on whether they’d approve the financial budget and the construction contract, however, that is now pushed back to a later date because only three of the five board members were present.

Residents also voiced frustration with the county commissioners, who also were not in attendance at the meeting.