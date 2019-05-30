Officials celebrate Maysville Road construction project completion Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The group gathered near the new trail in front of the Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, where the addition of a turn-lane is a welcome sight. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The $5.5 million investment is supported with tax increment financing funds, generated only through the property taxes paid from businesses located in the Maysville-Stellhorn Economic Development Area. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Officials cut the ribbon on the completion of improvements to Maysville Road between Meijer Drive and Stellhorn Road Thursday.

The project added travel lanes, a center turn lane, a trail and sidewalk with bridges, landscaping and decorative lighting above ground. Below ground, infrastructure was upgraded to meet current and future needs with new water mains, sanitary sewers and storm water pipes.

Maysville Road was mostly farmland 25 years ago. Upon the completion of Interstate 469, in 1995, growth was expected to occur, but it took time. The one two-lane road between I469 and Stellhorn Road was able to handle the traffic volumes until the early 2000s. But occupancy in the area multiplied over the past 15 years, and became home to more than 80 businesses and retail operations, churches, homes and apartments.

"Making investments in our local transportation system continues to be a top priority," said Mayor Henry. "The infrastructure improvements that have been made along Maysville Road enhance Fort Wayne's position as a leader in job growth, economic development opportunities, providing excellent quality of life amenities, and strengthening neighborhoods with multiple connectivity options for various forms of transportation."

The $5.5 million investment is supported with tax increment financing funds, generated only through the property taxes paid from businesses located in the Maysville-Stellhorn Economic Development Area.

"These funds are invested in infrastructure improvements that will serve the entire community and act as a catalyst for business growth. They are in addition to dollars coming from the City's general fund that support infrastructure improvements throughout Fort Wayne's neighborhoods," said Nancy Townsend, Director of the Redevelopment Commission.

Tax increment financing districts support projects in every corner of the community. From Ardmore Avenue, near the airport, to portions of the Pufferbelly Trail, to infrastructure support for Summit Park l & ll, the Costco/Kelly Automotive area, Southtown Center, Hatfield Road and Persistence Drive industrial area.