Officials break ground on new shell building near the Fort Wayne International Airport

Construction is underway on the city’s latest shell building. Mayor Tom Henry, Fort Wayne Redevelopment officials and representatives from GH Land Company LLC and The Hagerman Group broke ground on the property Friday afternoon at 8611 Avionics Drive.

Shell buildings provide build-out ready buildings for businesses that are locating or expanding to Fort Wayne. Since 2013, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission has partnered with the private sector on five local shell buildings including on Avionics Drive, three more which are full and one that’s still under construction.

The new building will be built on a site near the Fort Wayne International Airport with access to I-69 and I-469. It will offer 150,000 square feet and can be expanded to 240,000 square feet.

“This latest shell building will make us even more competitive in attractive new jobs and growing our economy,” Mayor Henry said. “Businesses no longer want just shovel-ready sites, they now want buildings they can complete to their specifications as quickly as possible.”

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission participates in the projects by reimbursing the developer for the interest on its construction loan for up to five years.

“These shell buildings fuel job creation and retention,” Nancy Townsend, Redevelopment Director, said. “The positive economic impact demonstrates why it’s so important to partner with the private sector by lessening some of the risk for the developer. Without the partnership this work would not get done.”

The project will be complete by the end of 2019.