Officers are looking for fugitive, believed to be traveling between IN and MI

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they are working with the Fremont Police Department and the US Marshal’s Service with a fugitive investigation to find 29-year-old Kenneth Christopher Campbell.

Campbell is currently wanted in Steuben County, Indiana on several criminal charges including Domestic Battery, Auto Theft, Theft of a Firearm and Invasion of Privacy, the press release said.

Campbell is described as:

White male standing 6’1″ tall

Weighs approximately 220 lbs

Brown eyes and brown hair

Last known to have facial hair

Tattoos on both arms and chest

Officers believe that Campbell may be traveling back and forth between Indiana and Michigan. He could be armed, the release says.

Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County Crime Stoppers, Fremont Police or your local law enforcement agency.